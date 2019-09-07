UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Rulers Congratulate Brazilian President On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 03:15 PM

UAE Rulers congratulate Brazilian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of congratulations to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables of congratulations to President Bolsonaro on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Brazil

Recent Stories

Zadran, Afghan pile more misery on Bangladesh

38 minutes ago

Vyshinsky, Participants of Release Deal Agreed by ..

38 minutes ago

Security Security beefed up in Peshawar ahead of A ..

41 minutes ago

2 killed in seperate accidents in Sargodha

41 minutes ago

At Least 1 Person Killed in South Korea Due to Win ..

49 minutes ago

Vyshinsky, Other People Released by Ukraine Ready ..

49 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.