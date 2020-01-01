UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Rulers Congratulate Chairman Of Sudan Sovereign Council On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:30 PM

UAE Rulers congratulate Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sudan Sovereign Council on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar congratulatory cables to Al-Burhan on the occasion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also sent similar cables of congratulations to Prime Minister of Sudan, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Sudan

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau opposition chief wins presidential e ..

7 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 01 Jan 2020

7 minutes ago

University of Karachi students, alumni celebrate f ..

7 minutes ago

Smoke From Australian Bushfires Reaches New Zealan ..

7 minutes ago

Woman killed over old enmity in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

One killed as speedy bike hit him in Attock

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.