UAE Rulers congratulate Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sudan Sovereign Council on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar congratulatory cables to Al-Burhan on the occasion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also sent similar cables of congratulations to Prime Minister of Sudan, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok