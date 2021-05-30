UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Rulers Congratulate Croatian President On Statehood Day

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

UAE Rulers congratulate Croatian President on Statehood Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to President Zoran Milanović of Croatia, on the occasion of his country's Statehood Day celebrations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Milanović.

Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Croatia

Recent Stories

World Green Economy Summit in Dubai supports globa ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,777 reco ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches new P ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister di ..

2 hours ago

SCAD, ADIO sign cooperation agreement to enhance A ..

2 hours ago

19 million additional meals allocated to Gaza Stri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.