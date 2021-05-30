UAE Rulers congratulate Croatian President on Statehood Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th May, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to President Zoran Milanović of Croatia, on the occasion of his country's Statehood Day celebrations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to President Milanović.

Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković on the occasion.