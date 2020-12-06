UrduPoint.com
UAE Rulers Congratulate Finnish President On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:30 PM

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Sauli Niinisto of Finland, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is marked on 6th December.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Finnish President. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland, on the occasion.

More Stories From Middle East

