UAE Rulers Congratulate Gabonese President On Independence Day

Sat 17th August 2019 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cable of congratulations to President of Gabon on the occasion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, have also sent similar congratulatory messages to Julien Nkoghe Bekale, Prime Minister of Gabon, on the Independence Day.

