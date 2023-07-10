Open Menu

UAE Rulers Congratulate Governor-General Of Bahamas On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 12:30 PM

UAE Rulers congratulate Governor-General of Bahamas on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Cornelius Alvin Smith on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Governor-General and Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis.

