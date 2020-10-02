UAE Rulers congratulate Guinean President on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Alpha Conde, President of Guinea, on his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables to President Conde.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also congratulated Guinean Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana, on the occasion.