UAE Rulers congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory cable to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to President of Indonesia on the occasion.