UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Rulers Congratulate Indonesian President On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 15 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 01:45 PM

UAE Rulers congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory cable to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo on the occasion of his country's Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory cable to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to President of Indonesia on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Indonesia Joko Widodo

Recent Stories

Revitalised All Blacks lead Wallabies 17-0 at half ..

8 minutes ago

Barcelona confirm Suarez suffered leg injury in La ..

8 minutes ago

Foreign exchange reserves increase to $15.577 bil ..

6 minutes ago

PASSD to establish Khokas, tea shops,newspapers st ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Reserves Its Right to Retaliate In Case of ..

8 minutes ago

NEPRA initiates formal investigation against K-Ele ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.