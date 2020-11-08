UAE Rulers congratulate Joe Biden on election win

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has congratulated Joe Biden on being elected the President of the United States of America, wishing him success in his future tasks.

In his congratulatory message, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa commended the strategic and historic relations that bind both countries and peoples.

President Khalifa also highlighted the UAE's keenness to boost these relations in various fields in the best interest of the two nations.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the newly elected US President.