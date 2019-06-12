UrduPoint.com
UAE Rulers Congratulate Kazakh President On Election Win

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:15 AM

UAE Rulers congratulate Kazakh President on election win

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable to congratulate President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on winning the election.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables of congratulations to the Kazakh President.

