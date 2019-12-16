UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Rulers Congratulate Kazakh President On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

UAE Rulers congratulate Kazakh President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages to President Tokayev, as well as to Askar Mamin, the Kazakh Prime Minister, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Independence Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Extraordinary UNA meeting calls for countering med ..

4 minutes ago

Economy paid a heavy price for exchange rate volat ..

10 minutes ago

60th Syndicate Meeting held at UVAS

19 minutes ago

UVAS ink MoU with ASSITEJ Pakistan to co-host 3rd ..

19 minutes ago

COAS Gen Bajwa will retire automatically if requir ..

31 minutes ago

16 December: Masood urges Christian leaders to rai ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.