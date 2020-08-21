UAE Rulers congratulate King of Morocco on 'Youth Day'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of Youth Day, which is observed on August 21st.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to the Moroccan King on the occasion.