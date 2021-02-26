UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Rulers Congratulate King Salman On Saudi Crown Prince's Successful Surgery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:15 AM

UAE rulers congratulate King Salman on Saudi Crown Prince's successful surgery

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2021) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have separately sent messages of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the successful surgery undergone by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, also congratulated Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the successful surgery.

Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar congratulatory messages to both King Salman and Prince Mohammed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ajman Sharjah Rashid Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman

Recent Stories

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

46 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

46 minutes ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

46 minutes ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

49 minutes ago

EU extends sanctions over Belarus crackdown

49 minutes ago

Maryam Safdar spreading hatred among people for po ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.