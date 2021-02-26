(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2021) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have separately sent messages of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the successful surgery undergone by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah, also congratulated Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the successful surgery.

Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar congratulatory messages to both King Salman and Prince Mohammed.