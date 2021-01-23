UAE Rulers congratulate President of Central African Republic on being re-elected for new presidential term

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Central African Republic Faustin-Archange Touadera, on the occasion of being re-elected for another presidential term.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables to the President of Central African Republic.