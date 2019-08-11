UAE Rulers congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable of congratulations to President of Chad Idriss Deby on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables of congratulations to Chadian President on the occasion.