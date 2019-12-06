UrduPoint.com
UAE Rulers Congratulate President Of Finland On Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

UAE Rulers congratulate President of Finland on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President Sauli Niinisto of Finland, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages to the Finnish President. Their Highnesses also sent congratulatory messages to Antti Rinne, Prime Minister of Finland, on the occasion.

