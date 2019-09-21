UAE Rulers congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President of Malta George Vella on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to President Vella.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also dispatched similar congratulatory cables to Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.