UAE Rulers Congratulate Queen Of Denmark On National Day

Fri 05th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

UAE Rulers congratulate Queen of Denmark on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory cable to Margrethe II, the Queen of Denmark on the occasion of the National Day of Denmark.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Queen.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also dispatched similar congratulatory cables to Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen

