UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to Sir David Vunagi Solomon Islands Governor General on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables of congratulations to Vunagi on the same occasion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also sent two cables of congratulations to Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare.