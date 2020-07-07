UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Rulers Congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:00 PM

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor General on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to Sir David Vunagi Solomon Islands Governor General on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables of congratulations to Vunagi on the same occasion.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also sent two cables of congratulations to Prime Minister of Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid David Same Independence Solomon Islands

Recent Stories

Emirates Mars Mission Hope Probe spacecraft encaps ..

21 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 44,000 addition ..

36 minutes ago

ENEC CEO inspires next generation of university st ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Land Department launches real estate promoti ..

2 hours ago

InfinixHot 9 play,more storage, more fun!

2 hours ago

CBUAE publishes financial stability report

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.