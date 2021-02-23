UAE Rulers congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables of congratulations to Sultan of Brunei on the occasion.