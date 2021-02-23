UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Rulers Congratulate Sultan Of Brunei On National Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:30 PM

UAE Rulers congratulate Sultan of Brunei on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of congratulations to Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables of congratulations to Sultan of Brunei on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Brunei

Recent Stories

110,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

6 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans 2 ..

16 minutes ago

UAE, Serbia have distinguished relations: Serbian ..

36 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

51 minutes ago

LDA commits sheer violation of COVID-19 protocols

1 hour ago

Unseeded Rogers stuns third seed Konta in Adelaide ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.