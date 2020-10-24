UrduPoint.com
UAE Rulers Congratulate Zambian President On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 01:15 PM

UAE Rulers congratulate Zambian President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Edgar Lungu of Zambia on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, which is celebrated on the 24th of October.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar messages to President Lungu on the occasion.

