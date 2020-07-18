(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2020) The pre-flight preparations made by the Mars mission team at the launch site in Japan and the control station in Dubai were followed via video conference today by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council.

"We are days away from the UAE Hope probe's highly-anticipated launch to Mars that will inspire the young generation to make the impossible, possible," said H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid while addressing the 21-member Emirati Hope Probe team.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed described the launch as a "distinct historic chapter, and an embodiment of Sheikh Zayed's vision.

"The UAE led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is about to embark on its greatest achievement yet, by our exemplary national cadres," he added.

"The Hope probe will travel 495 million km to space with a cruise speed of 121,000 km/hr in the first ever Arab mission to the Red Planet. The data gathered by the probe will add a new dimension to the human knowledge. This is our latest contribution to the world. The mission was made possible by the efforts of our creative and dedicated youth, who remain our most significant investment. Our gratitude to them and my brother Mohammed bin Rashid’s determination to mark an important chapter in the UAE's history and its future’s vision."