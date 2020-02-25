UrduPoint.com
UAE Rulers Offer Condolences On Death Of Hosni Mubarak

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

UAE Rulers offer condolences on death of Hosni Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to President of Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the death of the former Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak.

In the cable, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of Hosni Mubarak.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Egyptian President.

