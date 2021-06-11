UrduPoint.com
UAE Rulers Send Condolences To Emir Of Kuwait On Death Of Sheikh Mansour Al-Sabah

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 10:15 PM

UAE rulers send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikh Mansour Al-Sabah

EMIRATES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2021) Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent cables of condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In separate statements, H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their sincere condolences and prayed to Allah Almighty, to rest his soul in paradise and grant Al Sabah Family solace and patience.

