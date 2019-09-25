UAE, Russia boosting cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, on Wednesday met with Sergei Kuznetsov, Russian Ambassador to the UAE, and his accompanying delegation, where they discussed means of bolstering cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, on Wednesday met with Sergei Kuznetsov, Russian Ambassador to the UAE, and his accompanying delegation, where they discussed means of bolstering cooperation.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry's premises in Abu Dhabi, the two sides explored ways to enhance UAE-Russia ties in various fields for the benefit of both countries.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, as well as a number of senior officers and officials at the ministry.