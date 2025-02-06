Open Menu

UAE, Russia Discuss Boosting Financial Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 08:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met with Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, during an official visit to the UAE.

Oreshkin led a delegation that included representatives from the Presidential Executive Office, the Russian Ministry of Finance, and the Central Bank of Russia.

The two officials discussed ways to strengthen financial cooperation between the UAE and Russia, as well as broader collaboration under the BRICS framework and the New Development Bank.

"These meetings reflect the UAE’s commitment to deepening financial partnerships with international counterparts, fostering sustainable economic growth, and facilitating the exchange of expertise in financial sectors," Al Hussaini said.

"We look forward to expanding cooperation with Russia, and sharing technical expertise to enhance financial system efficiency while developing joint initiatives that drive innovation and sustainability," Al Hussaini added.

