UAE, Russia discuss cultural cooperation

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, has met with Olga Lyubimova, Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation, to discuss means to further develop cultural ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry's headquarters in Moscow, the two sides highlighted the significance of boosting cooperation relations between the UAE and Russia's Ministries of Culture along with various cultural entities in the two friendly countries.