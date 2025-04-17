UAE, Russia Discuss Judicial, Legal Cooperation
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, has met with Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor-General of the Russian Federation, to explore ways of strengthening cooperation in the judicial and legal fields, as well as issues of mutual interest.
The discussions also covered the effective implementation of existing bilateral agreements on extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, particularly concerning the fight against transnational organised crime, financial crimes, and the financing of terrorism.
During the meeting, held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the Minister of Justice welcomed the Russian official and commended the strong ties between the two friendly countries.
He noted that the relationship reflects the commitment of both leaderships to deepening and advancing bilateral cooperation in ways that serve mutual interests.
For his part, the Prosecutor-General of the Russian Federation expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE and praised the depth of bilateral relations, especially the growing cooperation in the legal and judicial fields, which continues to benefit both nations.
The meeting was attended by Mubarak Ali Abdullah Al Neyadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Sultan Essa Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Timur Zabirov, Russian Ambassador to the UAE, and other officials from both sides.
Recent Stories
FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation
UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation
Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become global healthcare leader
DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI
COAS Munir says honoring martyrs sacred for every Pakistani
Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry
Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegation
1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International Aquatics Championships
Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green building materials facility in A ..
Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina
UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security
More Stories From Middle East
-
FNC, European Parliament discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Chinese doctors implant world's smallest, lightest artificial heart2 minutes ago
-
UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation2 minutes ago
-
Oliver Wyman backs Abu Dhabi’s vision to become global healthcare leader2 minutes ago
-
DXB recognised for leadership in aviation safety by ACI32 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler appoints Khamis Al Mazrouei as SNOC Executive Director47 minutes ago
-
Anwar Gargash meets European parliamentary delegation1 hour ago
-
1,500 swimmers to compete in Dubai International Aquatics Championships2 hours ago
-
Tadweer Group, China’s SFECO to explore green building materials facility in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
UAE, Kenya discuss enhancing bilateral relations, regional security3 hours ago
-
Ivo Oliveira makes it back-to-back UAE wins at Giro d’Abruzzo3 hours ago
-
ALECSO awards Arab cultural merit to Sharjah Ruler3 hours ago