UAE, Russia discuss judicial, legal cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, has met with Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor-General of the Russian Federation, to explore ways of strengthening cooperation in the judicial and legal fields, as well as issues of mutual interest.

The discussions also covered the effective implementation of existing bilateral agreements on extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, particularly concerning the fight against transnational organised crime, financial crimes, and the financing of terrorism.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the Minister of Justice welcomed the Russian official and commended the strong ties between the two friendly countries.

He noted that the relationship reflects the commitment of both leaderships to deepening and advancing bilateral cooperation in ways that serve mutual interests.

For his part, the Prosecutor-General of the Russian Federation expressed his pleasure at visiting the UAE and praised the depth of bilateral relations, especially the growing cooperation in the legal and judicial fields, which continues to benefit both nations.

The meeting was attended by Mubarak Ali Abdullah Al Neyadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Sultan Essa Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Timur Zabirov, Russian Ambassador to the UAE, and other officials from both sides.

