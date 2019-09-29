UrduPoint.com
UAE, Russia Discuss Tech, Scientific Cooperation In Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 05:00 PM

UAE, Russia discuss tech, scientific cooperation in Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) Moscow has hosted the second meeting of the UAE-Russian Industrial, Technological and Scientific Cooperation Team.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Mattar Hamed Al Niyadi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry, and Alexei Vladimirovic, Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce of Russia.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the importance of the ongoing partnership between the UAE and Russia, as well as ways of reinforcing their scientific and technical cooperation, promoting mutual investments, and facilitating the launch of joint industrial projects by companies from the two countries.

Both sides also approved the minutes of the meeting, which includes a plan to reinforce their overall cooperation.

The meeting took place as part of an industrial, technical and scientific cooperation agreement signed in 2017 by companies and organisations from the two countries to expand their cooperation and encourage investment in the areas of industry, aviation, telecommunication, research and development.

The UAE delegation included representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Industry, the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, the Department of Economic Development in Sharjah, the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi, the Innovation Centre at Khalifa University, and several major Emirati companies.

