UAE, Russia Sign A MoU For Air Transport Services

Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:15 PM

UAE, Russia sign a MoU for air transport services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2019) The UAE and the Russian Federation held a round of air transport talks at the Sheikh Zayed Air Navigation Center in the capital Abu Dhabi, during which they discussed ways of cooperation between the two countries and increasing air traffic to different cities in both countries.

These discussions resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding, MoU. The parties expressed their desire for holding a new round of talks in the first half of 2020 in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

The talks were chaired by Omar Ghalib Bin Ghalib, Deputy Director General of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, GACA.

local civil aviation departments and representatives of the national carriers of the UAE which includes (Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia and Flydubai) participated in the discussions.

The Russian delegation was also headed by Ms. Stilvana Petrova, Director of State Policy Department in the Russian Civil Aviation.

The UAE is also keen to expand tourism and trade links by strengthening air transport services with all countries of the world.

More Stories From Middle East

