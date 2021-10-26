UrduPoint.com

UAE, Russia Sign Agreement To Cooperate In Space Exploration

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE, Russia sign agreement to cooperate in space exploration

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The UAE and Russia today signed an intergovernmental agreement pledging to promote the use of outer space for peaceful purposes and enhance cooperation between their space agencies in priority areas.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology and the Chairwomen of the UAE Space Agency, and Dmitry Rogozin, Director-General of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), signed the Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes.

Signed during the 72nd International Astronautical Congress, the partnership will see the UAE Space Agency and Roscosmos collaborate on manned space missions; the use of spacecraft launch services; satellite communications; space biology and medicine; new space equipment and technologies; and legal regulation of space activities.

As part of the agreement, the UAE Space Agency and Roscosmos will cooperate in assisting international efforts aimed at solving scientific, technical and international legal challenges related to exploration and the use of outer space for peaceful purposes. It also aims to strengthen the legal order in space and further develop and harmonise international space law.

It sets out the framework for the UAE Space Agency and Roscosmos to implement joint space programs, conduct collaborative research, and exchange data, scientific and technical information. New projects could be associated with the design, manufacturing, testing, launching, controlling and maintenance of spacecraft and space systems or their components, as well as corresponding ground infrastructure.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Russia UAE Congress Agreement

Recent Stories

Middle East box office revenue to cross $800 milli ..

Middle East box office revenue to cross $800 million in 2021 as 4th META Cinema ..

17 minutes ago
 US, International Partners Arrest 150 People for D ..

US, International Partners Arrest 150 People for Darknet Opioid Trafficking- Jus ..

18 minutes ago
 Kashmiris will never accept Indian domination; For ..

Kashmiris will never accept Indian domination; Former AJK speaker

18 minutes ago
 Collective efforts stressed for eradicating corrup ..

Collective efforts stressed for eradicating corruption: Justice (Retd) Javed Iqb ..

18 minutes ago
 DC visits Mukhtiarkar Office, inspects staff atten ..

DC visits Mukhtiarkar Office, inspects staff attendance, revenue record

18 minutes ago
 Moldova Signs Contract to Buy 1Mln Cubic Meters of ..

Moldova Signs Contract to Buy 1Mln Cubic Meters of Gas From Dutch Company Vitol

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.