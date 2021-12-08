UrduPoint.com

UAE, Russia Stress Depth Of Strategic Relations Over Five Decades

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 01:30 PM

UAE, Russia stress depth of strategic relations over five decades

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The United Arab Emirates and the Russian Federation have stressed the depth of the historical and strategic relations that unite the two friendly countries based on a legacy of constructive and fruitful cooperation over five decades.

This year, the UAE and the Russian Federation celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. On the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, exchanged messages of congratulations.

The UAE and the Russian Federation have strong, well-established and developed strategic relations, and are united by a fruitful strategic partnership that embodies the common will of both friendly countries to further develop these relations to achieve a prosperous and sustainable future for the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The Emirati-Russian relations witnessed a qualitative leap with the announcement of the strategic partnership between the two countries in 2018. The cooperation between the two countries has strengthened in many areas of common interest thanks to the keenness of their leadership.

Related Topics

Russia UAE United Arab Emirates 2018

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of UAE ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of UAE Genomics Council

2 minutes ago
 German Bundestag Meeting That Will Elect New Chanc ..

German Bundestag Meeting That Will Elect New Chancellor Starts

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka chemical ship wreck to be salvaged: oper ..

Sri Lanka chemical ship wreck to be salvaged: operators

4 minutes ago
 Russian rocket blasts off carrying Japanese billio ..

Russian rocket blasts off carrying Japanese billionaire to space station: AFP

11 minutes ago
 Violence against minorities increased in India und ..

Violence against minorities increased in India under Modi: report

11 minutes ago
 Elephant kills two Sri Lanka cricket stadium staff ..

Elephant kills two Sri Lanka cricket stadium staff

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.