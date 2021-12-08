UAE, Russia stress depth of strategic relations over five decades

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The United Arab Emirates and the Russian Federation have stressed the depth of the historical and strategic relations that unite the two friendly countries based on a legacy of constructive and fruitful cooperation over five decades.

This year, the UAE and the Russian Federation celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. On the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sergei Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, exchanged messages of congratulations.

The UAE and the Russian Federation have strong, well-established and developed strategic relations, and are united by a fruitful strategic partnership that embodies the common will of both friendly countries to further develop these relations to achieve a prosperous and sustainable future for the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The Emirati-Russian relations witnessed a qualitative leap with the announcement of the strategic partnership between the two countries in 2018. The cooperation between the two countries has strengthened in many areas of common interest thanks to the keenness of their leadership.