UAE-Russian Business Forum to explore prospects for economic cooperation

The Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, in a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Industry, MOEI, will host the UAE-Russian Business Forum, on 19th February, 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2020) The Sharjah Economic Development Department, SEDD, in a strategic partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Industry, MOEI, will host the UAE-Russian business Forum, on 19th February, 2020.

The Forum aims to enhance and strengthen ties of trade, economic and investment cooperation between UAE, in general, and Sharjah, in particular, and the Federal Republic of Russia, and open new investment channels, diversify sources of income, attract investments with added value to the economy, and increase the volume of non-oil exports.

The Forum will be held in the presence and participation of senior officials, investors and businessmen from various sectors in both countries.

The Forum will witness two panel discussions. The first will be presented by the federal entities in the country to display the investment opportunities in UAE in different areas. Thereafter, a special dialogue session will be presented for the emirate of Sharjah under the title "Sharjah: A Stimulating Investment Environment" with the participation of a number of prominent stakeholders from the emirate.

The panel discussion will host a number of topics related to Russian cultural relations, research and testing of future technical investments and environmental sustainability, as well as investment opportunities in Sharjah in targeted economic sectors such as healthcare, government services and others.

These topics will discuss the opportunities for cooperation in the fields of foreign trade, education, health, technology and industry.

Trade between the two countries has witnessed a big leap over the past six years, with the volume of trade reaching US$15 billion. Also, there are 3,034 Russian companies in the country, with more than 25 commercial agencies and an average of 550 Russian brands.