UAE, Russian Federation Review Parliamentary Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 11:00 PM

UAE, Russian Federation review parliamentary cooperation

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2023) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker for the Federal National Council, held talks with Valentina Matvienko, Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, today at the beginning of his official visit of Moscow.

Ghobash emphasised on the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation with Russia in various fields, noting the significant development of their parliamentary cooperation over the recent years.

“The establishment of the UAE-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Committee and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation by the Federal National Council and the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation are among the key milestones in the development of parliamentary relations, between the two nations,” he added.

For her part, Matvienko underscored the strength of the bilateral and parliamentary relations between the two sides: "The UAE is one of the key economic partners of Russia in the Arab world, and the two nations seek to consolidate this partnership in consistent with their common interests."

The meeting was attended by the parliamentary delegation accompanying Ghobash and Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation,

