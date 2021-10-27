UrduPoint.com

UAE, Rwanda Review Ways To Further Boost Bilateral Ties

KIGALI, Rwanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, has met with President Paul Kagame of the Republic of Rwanda, in the capital, Kigali, to review ways to further boost bilateral ties between the two countries in various fields of common interest.

Sheikh Shakhbout conveyed to President Kagame the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Rwanda's further progress and development.

The President of Rwanda, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, and his wishes for progress and prosperity to the UAE.

Sheikh Shakhbout, during the meeting, commended the outstanding relations between the UAE and Rwanda, highlighting both sides' interest in strengthening cooperation relations between the two countries as there are many opportunities and possibilities to develop, strengthen and push them forward.

On the other hand, the UAE Minister of State also met with Dr. Vincent Biruta, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Nshuti Manasseh, Minister of State of the East African Community in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda. The parties reviewed investment and economic opportunities and projects that benefit the two countries. Sheikh Shakhbout also visited the memorial in Rwanda.

This visit comes as part of a tour conducted by Sheikh Shakhbout and his accompanying delegation to a number of African countries to strengthen the firm and solid relations between the UAE and the countries of the continent, and to create new partnerships to achieve the interests and aspirations of the peoples of the two regions.

