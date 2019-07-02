UAE, Rwanda sign labour mobility MoU

The UAE and Rwanda signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the aim of consolidating their cooperation in regulating the recruitment of Rwandan workers by private sector firms in the UAE

KIGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jul, 2019) The UAE and Rwanda signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the aim of consolidating their cooperation in regulating the recruitment of Rwandan workers by private sector firms in the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Rwanyindo Kayirangwa Fanfan, Minister of Public Service and Labour of Rwanda, during their talks in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, attended by Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Communication and International Relations Affairs, and other officials from both sides.

During the talks, both sides stressed the keenness of their countries to enhance their labour relations.

In his statement, Al Hamli said that the MoU aims to establish a new phase of understanding between the two parties, to implement the best practices in recruiting Rwandan workers while noting that the MoU is part of his ministry’s strategic plan to ensure cultural diversity in the UAE labour market and provide qualified workers.

Both sides also agreed on a system for recruiting and employing workers in the UAE private sector, which will ensure transparency and comply with the laws and regulations of both countries.

They also agreed to launch joint programmes and activities to raise the awareness of Rwandan workers before they leave their country and after arriving in the UAE about the standards of temporary contractual employment.

The MoU stipulates that in the event of a dispute between an Emirati employer and a Rwandan worker, a complaint must be registered with the relevant department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which will try to find an amicable settlement within a specified timeframe, or refer the complaint to judicial authorities for adjudication.

A joint committee from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Ministry of Public Service and Labour of Rwanda will monitor the implementation of the MoU.

According to Rwanda news agency, the signed MoU is expected to facilitate labour mobility between Rwanda and the UAE, allowing Rwandans to access jobs opportunities in the UAE through the exchange of workforce as well as the transfer of skills and knowledge.

Through this agreement, the Government of Rwanda seeks to promote job creation for competent and skilled Rwandan youth in line with the National Strategy for Transformation, NST1.