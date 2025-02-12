Open Menu

UAE, Rwanda Step Up Cooperation To Advance Government Innovation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 10:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met with Dr. Vincent Biruta, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Rwanda, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors, driven by the commitment of both nations’ leaderships to expanding their partnership.

Discussions also highlighted the summit’s crucial role in showcasing the impact of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in shaping government policies and enhancing performance systems on a global scale, fostering progress and prosperity for present and future generations.

