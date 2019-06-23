UrduPoint.com
UAE, S. Korea Advancing Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 10:30 PM

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jun, 2019) Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Economic Affairs, met with a South Korean delegation to discuss economic, commercial and technical cooperation between the two countries.

The discussion took place during the first follow-up meeting of the 6th Joint UAE- Korea Economic Committee, which was held here in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

The meeting addressed the implementation of relevant cooperation programmes and plans in several priority areas, including energy, renewable energy, infrastructure, commerce, industry, education and innovation.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted their effective joint programmes and plans, which helped reinforce their bilateral ties in many key sectors.

Al Shehhi said that the UAE and South Korea have developed an active model of cooperation, which has served the economic agendas of their governments, pointing out that the committee’s regular meetings reflect their willingness and mutual desire to advance their relations.

The intellectual property sector is a successful example of this model, and the two countries seek to continue to build on and benefit from their related gains, he added, while explaining that in light of their technical discussions and meetings, some 87 percent of the plans and articles from the committee’s sixth edition held in March 2018 have been completed.

