UrduPoint.com

UAE, S. Korea Launch Trade Partnership Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

UAE, S. Korea launch trade partnership talks

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) The UAE and S. Korea have discussed the prospect of pursuing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to strengthen economic ties, enhance investment opportunities and mark a new era of bilateral cooperation with one of Asia’s most important markets.

This came during a meeting between Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and a high-level Korean delegation, headed by Yeo Han-Koo, S. Korea's Minister for Trade.

The UAE has already started negotiations on two such deals, following the launch of talks with India and Indonesia in September. It underscores the country’s ambition to move fast by striking new trade agreements with high-growth markets in Africa and Asia under a clear social and economic strategy for the next 50 years.

"We are working around the clock to consolidate the UAE’s position as a global trade and logistics hub that connects the world to the broader region and beyond," Dr. Al Zeyoudi said.

"S. Korea and the UAE are natural trade and investment partners with shared goals to deliver sustainable economic growth. Today’s intention to launch CEPA is a step forward in our vision for a mutually beneficial partnership that creates new jobs and investment opportunities. It reinforces our position as a gateway for goods and services that can flow through Africa, Asia and Europe under an economic blueprint for the next 50 years."

In an exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Yeo Han-Koo said, "UAE is S. Korea’s Special Strategic Partner in the middle East and our bilateral pursuit of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will upgrade our thriving bilateral partnership to the next level.

"The CEPA would serve as a leverage to further expand bilateral trade and investment.

And it would intensify future-oriented cooperation between the two countries and serve as a framework for achieving more concrete outcomes from our bilateral collaboration."

He explained that the UAE-Korea strategic partnership will continue to expand in the areas of energy and nuclear power, noting that this future cooperation in the renewable energy, tackling climate change, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions fields is very promising.

"I also would like to note that the UAE-Korea CEPA will be our first-of-its-kind [partnership] in the Middle East. This shows how important this relationship is to Korea."

The CEPA negotiation process is set to begin soon, covering a variety of issues, including market access to goods and services, as well as e-commerce and achieving carbon neutrality.

The UAE is Korea’s largest trading partner in the Arab world, with bilateral trade exchange valued at US$9.4bn in 2020. Non-oil trade in the first six months of 2021 has grown to US$2.1bn.

In recent years, foreign direct investment has focused on strategically important national industries, such as renewable and nuclear energy, hydrocarbons, healthcare and logistics.

Prominent projects include the US$20bn Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi, with construction led by Korea Electric Power Corporation in a consortium that also includes Hyundai, samsung, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power and Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction.

Earlier this year, Mubadala was part of a consortium that acquired a majority stake in Korean cosmetic pharmaceutical company Hugel for US$1.5bn. In 2020, Korea’s NH Investment & Securities joined a group of asset management and sovereign wealth funds to invest US$20.7bn in Abu Dhabi National Oil Company’s midstream assets.

Related Topics

India Africa World Exchange Europe Nuclear UAE Company Abu Dhabi Oil Indonesia Middle East Hub September Gas 2020 Samsung Market National University From Agreement Hyundai Asia Arab Jobs

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Presidents of Seneg ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Presidents of Senegal and Sierra Leone at Expo 20 ..

1 minute ago
 Sierra Leone celebrates its National Day at Expo 2 ..

Sierra Leone celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 minute ago
 Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for jailed ex-l ..

Tens of thousands rally in Georgia for jailed ex-leader Saakashvili: AFP

11 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 14 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday 14 Oct 2021

11 minutes ago
 TB deaths on the rise again globally due to Covid- ..

TB deaths on the rise again globally due to Covid-19: WHO

11 minutes ago
 Over 90% of Companies Fail to Properly Measure Car ..

Over 90% of Companies Fail to Properly Measure Carbon Footprint Worldwide - Repo ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.