UAE, S. Korea strengthening civil aviation cooperation

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) The prospects of promoting cooperation in areas of civil aviation were the main topic of discussion between UAE Ambassador to S. Korea Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, and Kim Hyun-mee, Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT).

This came during their meeting today here where they reviewed ways of propelling aviation cooperation between the two countries through the International Civil Aviation Organisation as well issues of common interest, primarily ensuring mutual support for each other's candidate nominations for elections in international organisations.

The UAE ambassador lauded the existing level of collaboration between the two countries across all levels.