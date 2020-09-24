UAE, Saudi ambassadors say two countries share common vision, destiny

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, stressed that the close ties between UAE and Saudi Arabia are the backbone of the Arab and Islamic region, noting that the two countries occupy prominent global positions.

For his part, Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakhil, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE, highlighted the key role of youth and the benefits of their ideas and voices, as well as the importance of enabling them to participate in the decision-making process.

The two ambassadors made their statements during two discussion sessions held this week as part of the "Arab Youth Talks" organised by the Federal Youth Authority, in partnership with the Arab Youth Centre.

At the start of one of the youth meetings, Sheikh Shakhboot explained the ideal Emirati-Saudi relationship, which is currently a model to follow of integration and continuous coordination on bilateral, regional and international issues.

"First of all, I would like to extend my greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Prince Mohamed bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince, and the Saudi people on this blessed occasion, which the UAE also considers a national day," he said.

"The historic ties between the two countries are based on unity, good neighbourliness and the mutual interests of their leaderships and the peoples, which will also achieve the region’s prosperity. This model of a fruitful partnership and positive relationship are based on solid foundations, mutual trust and the keenness to ensure security, stability, progress and prosperity," he added.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the backbone of the Arab and Islamic region while also having a prominent position globally.

The development and prosperity of the kingdom had many positive effects on the Arab region. Despite the dire circumstances facing the region, there is always hope in our youth, and their capacities and innovations are the only ways of overcoming our challenges and creating a brighter future for generations to come. This hope is clearly reflected in the Saudi Vision 2030, which identified the features of a better future for the region," Sheikh Shakhboot further added.

He then called on Emirati, Saudi, and Arab youth to help protect the security of their communities and the stability of their nations.

During the Arab youth meeting, entitled "Saudi National Day: Hopes and Visions," Al Dakhil noted that economic and social development used to happen at a slower pace, but they are currently happening more rapidly due to several factors, including technology and economic and health crises, such as the coronavirus crisis, stressing the importance of involving youth in the community.

Al Dakhil explained the related efforts of Saudi Arabia and noted that the five past years witnessed significant developments for Saudi youth, especially after the key role they assumed according to Vision 2030. "The middle East will benefit from the future given the important resources it has, but without investing in youth, it will be hard to achieve this," he said.

Youth are capable of positively contributing, as they possess the qualities that enable them to influence their environment, most notably dedication to work, attention to their families, and time management, he added, noting that the community needs positive influencers who are optimistic, flexible, ready for change and can think positively and patiently.