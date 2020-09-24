UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Saudi Ambassadors Say Two Countries Share Common Vision, Destiny

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:30 AM

UAE, Saudi ambassadors say two countries share common vision, destiny

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, stressed that the close ties between UAE and Saudi Arabia are the backbone of the Arab and Islamic region, noting that the two countries occupy prominent global positions.

For his part, Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakhil, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE, highlighted the key role of youth and the benefits of their ideas and voices, as well as the importance of enabling them to participate in the decision-making process.

The two ambassadors made their statements during two discussion sessions held this week as part of the "Arab Youth Talks" organised by the Federal Youth Authority, in partnership with the Arab Youth Centre.

At the start of one of the youth meetings, Sheikh Shakhboot explained the ideal Emirati-Saudi relationship, which is currently a model to follow of integration and continuous coordination on bilateral, regional and international issues.

"First of all, I would like to extend my greetings to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Prince Mohamed bin Salman, Saudi Crown Prince, and the Saudi people on this blessed occasion, which the UAE also considers a national day," he said.

"The historic ties between the two countries are based on unity, good neighbourliness and the mutual interests of their leaderships and the peoples, which will also achieve the region’s prosperity. This model of a fruitful partnership and positive relationship are based on solid foundations, mutual trust and the keenness to ensure security, stability, progress and prosperity," he added.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the backbone of the Arab and Islamic region while also having a prominent position globally.

The development and prosperity of the kingdom had many positive effects on the Arab region. Despite the dire circumstances facing the region, there is always hope in our youth, and their capacities and innovations are the only ways of overcoming our challenges and creating a brighter future for generations to come. This hope is clearly reflected in the Saudi Vision 2030, which identified the features of a better future for the region," Sheikh Shakhboot further added.

He then called on Emirati, Saudi, and Arab youth to help protect the security of their communities and the stability of their nations.

During the Arab youth meeting, entitled "Saudi National Day: Hopes and Visions," Al Dakhil noted that economic and social development used to happen at a slower pace, but they are currently happening more rapidly due to several factors, including technology and economic and health crises, such as the coronavirus crisis, stressing the importance of involving youth in the community.

Al Dakhil explained the related efforts of Saudi Arabia and noted that the five past years witnessed significant developments for Saudi youth, especially after the key role they assumed according to Vision 2030. "The middle East will benefit from the future given the important resources it has, but without investing in youth, it will be hard to achieve this," he said.

Youth are capable of positively contributing, as they possess the qualities that enable them to influence their environment, most notably dedication to work, attention to their families, and time management, he added, noting that the community needs positive influencers who are optimistic, flexible, ready for change and can think positively and patiently.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia Middle East Saud All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Unity Foods Limited Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE highlights commitment of GCC countries to prom ..

1 minute ago

UAE resumes issuance of entry permits

16 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 September 2020

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to Round 16 of AFC Champions ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.