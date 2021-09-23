UrduPoint.com

UAE-Saudi Arabia Common Destiny, Historical Ties Are Foundation For Prosperous Future: Abdul Rahman Al Owais

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 09:00 PM

UAE-Saudi Arabia common destiny, historical ties are foundation for prosperous future: Abdul Rahman Al Owais

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2021) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, stated on the occasion of the 91st Saudi National Day that the common destiny, firm historical relations that bring together the two brotherly countries, blood ties, and common heritage, represent a solid foundation for moving forward and stepping up efforts towards a prosperous future of stability and prosperity in all areas to serve the interests of the two brotherly countries.

Al Owais stated, "The depth of our strategic partnership that binds us together and the fraternal bilateral relations have contributed to making outstanding achievements over the past decades. This partnership is gaining further momentum and is growing more to serve the higher interests of the two countries, through coordination, cooperation, and continuous consultation in all areas, issues, and topics of common interest, under the wise vision of the leadership of the two brotherly countries."

The Minister of Health and Prevention highlighted the role of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council in establishing solid foundations for cooperation under the "Al Azm Strategy", adding, "The two brotherly countries are moving steadily to strengthen relations and build sustainable partnerships in all fields, including the health sector, to enhance the efficiency of the health system in the two countries.

In addition to launching innovative projects and initiatives, as well as building a complementary relationship in the healthcare field that lives up to the aspirations of both sides and their vision to achieve the goals of the UAE’s Fifty-Year Charter and the KSA's Vision 2030."

Al Owais extended his sincere congratulations to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people, on the occasion of the Saudi National Day, wishing them more prosperity and progress, saying, "Your celebrations are our celebrations, your pride is our pride, and your achievements are a source of pride for the two countries."

Related Topics

UAE Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia All Blood

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

39 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.