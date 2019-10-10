UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Saudi Arabia Confirm Delivery Of 540,000 Tonnes Of Wheat To Sudan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 03:00 PM

UAE, Saudi Arabia confirm delivery of 540,000 tonnes of wheat to Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) The UAE and Saudi Arabia today confirmed that the fourth shipment comprising 200,000 tonnes of wheat has been dispatched to Sudan, fulfilling their commitment to providing 540,000 tonnes of wheat to enhance food security in Sudan over a three-month period.

Meeting the population’s demand for this important commodity, the UAE and Saudi Arabia shipped two batches of wheat totaling 140,000 tonnes in August 2019, while the third batch, comprising 200,000 tonnes of wheat, arrived in Sudan in September 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, said, "The food aid over the past three months has strengthened Sudan’s food security and economic stability that are among the core priorities of the Sudanese government.

The commitment to supplying 540,000 tonnes of wheat stemmed from the wise guidance of the leaderships of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, reflecting the brotherly ties that unite the two countries with Sudan."

As announced in April 2019, the food shipment falls within the framework of the US$3 billion (AED11 billion) Saudi Arabia-UAE joint aid package aimed at supporting Sudan’s economic and financial stability.

As part of the package, Saudi Arabia and the UAE also deposited $500 million into the Central Bank of Sudan, evenly split between the two countries to strengthen the Bank’s financial position. The remainder of the aid package has been allocated to meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese population for wheat, medicine, petroleum derivatives, and seasonal agricultural supplies, as well as to support the education sector.

Related Topics

Education UAE Abu Dhabi Saudi Bank Split Saudi Arabia Sudan April August September 2019 From Government Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

ECP turns down PTI’s request seeking secrecy in ..

2 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Talks of What May Happen If Normandy For ..

6 minutes ago

MHNP awaits boundary demarcation despite apex cour ..

4 minutes ago

Three officers transferred in FDA

6 minutes ago

Power shutdown in Faisalabad

6 minutes ago

China to announce new national level cultural heri ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.