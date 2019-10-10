UAE, Saudi Arabia confirm delivery of 540,000 tonnes of wheat to Sudan

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2019) The UAE and Saudi Arabia today confirmed that the fourth shipment comprising 200,000 tonnes of wheat has been dispatched to Sudan, fulfilling their commitment to providing 540,000 tonnes of wheat to enhance food security in Sudan over a three-month period.

Meeting the population’s demand for this important commodity, the UAE and Saudi Arabia shipped two batches of wheat totaling 140,000 tonnes in August 2019, while the third batch, comprising 200,000 tonnes of wheat, arrived in Sudan in September 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, said, "The food aid over the past three months has strengthened Sudan’s food security and economic stability that are among the core priorities of the Sudanese government.

The commitment to supplying 540,000 tonnes of wheat stemmed from the wise guidance of the leaderships of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, reflecting the brotherly ties that unite the two countries with Sudan."

As announced in April 2019, the food shipment falls within the framework of the US$3 billion (AED11 billion) Saudi Arabia-UAE joint aid package aimed at supporting Sudan’s economic and financial stability.

As part of the package, Saudi Arabia and the UAE also deposited $500 million into the Central Bank of Sudan, evenly split between the two countries to strengthen the Bank’s financial position. The remainder of the aid package has been allocated to meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese population for wheat, medicine, petroleum derivatives, and seasonal agricultural supplies, as well as to support the education sector.