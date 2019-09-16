UrduPoint.com
UAE, Saudi Arabia Dispatch 200,000 Tonnes Of Wheat To Sudan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 18 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:45 PM

The UAE and Saudi Arabia today confirmed that the third batch comprising 200,000 tonnes of wheat has been dispatched to Sudan, meeting the needs of the population for this strategic commodity

ABUD HABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) The UAE and Saudi Arabia today confirmed that the third batch comprising 200,000 tonnes of wheat has been dispatched to Sudan, meeting the needs of the population for this strategic commodity.

In April 2019, the UAE and Saudi Arabia announced their commitment to providing 540,000 tonnes of wheat to enhance food security in Sudan. Last month, both countries shipped two batches of wheat totalling 140,000 tonnes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), said: "The food aid is a result of the wise guidance of the leaderships of the UAE and Saudi Arabia to ensure the provision of food supply to the Sudanese people. The aid package reflects the brotherly ties that unite the two countries with Sudan."

He added that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are committed to supplying 540,000 tonnes of wheat to the Sudanese people, pointing out that the third shipment will cover Sudan’s wheat consumption needs for over three months and contribute to achieving economic stability – one of the priorities of the Sudanese government.

As announced in April 2019, the food shipment falls within the framework of the US$3 billion (AED11billion) Saudi Arabia-UAE joint aid package aimed at supporting Sudan’s economic and financial stability.

As part of the package, Saudi Arabia and the UAE deposited US$500 million into the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), evenly split between the two countries, to strengthen the Bank’s financial position. The remainder of the aid package has been allocated to meet the urgent needs of the Sudanese population for food, medicine, petroleum derivatives, and seasonal agricultural supplies.

