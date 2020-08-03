UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt draw 65.4 percent of FDI inflows to Arab nations in Q1-2020

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt drew up to 65.4 percent of the total FDI inflows to the Arab nations in Q1-2020, according to a report released by the Arab Investment & Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman) which valued the inward investments at $11.2 bn.

In the meantime, Saudi Arabia attracted 49 percent of investments coming from Arab countries which were estimated at $4.9 bn during the same reference period. The UAE came second with a 38 percent share, followed by Bahrain, 10 percent, and Kuwait 1 percent.

The coal, hydrocarbon, chemicals, renewables and telecommunications sectors in the Arab countries received 58 percent of the FDIs which originated in companies in 14 countries, 10 of which accounted for 79.5 percent of the inflows: Japan, US, France, the Philippines, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Bahrain, China and India.

The UAE got 41 percent of the number of projects launched region-wide in 2019, namely 1814 projects, followed by Saudi Arabia, 513, and Egypt, 476.