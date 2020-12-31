UrduPoint.com
UAE, Saudi Arabia Enhance Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 08:00 PM

UAE, Saudi Arabia enhance cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, UAE Minister of Education, and Dr. Hamad bin Muhammad Al Al Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Education, chaired the fourth quarter meeting of the Human Development Committee of the Saudi Coordination Council, which was held remotely and attended by under-secretaries and representatives of relevant sectors from both sides.

The meeting took place under the framework of strengthening the strategic ties between the two countries, monitoring their joint projects in the areas of education, health, space, sports, youth and culture, and presenting solutions related to initiatives launched during previous sessions At the start of the meeting, Al Hammadi welcomed Dr. Al Sheikh while commending the keenness of both sides to consolidate their joint action, which is the outcome of the close historic ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and reflects their commitment and the keenness of their leaderships to reinforce their bilateral action.

He also conveyed a message of love and appreciation to the Saudi side from the UAE’s leadership, represented by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who wished the current meeting and subsequent meetings success, hoping that they will reinforce the joint bilateral action between the two countries, achieve sustainable development, and meet the aspirations of their peoples.

He then pointed out that education is a key pillar that is prioritised by the leaderships of both countries, to create an advanced education system that will keep pace with modern technologies and developments, making the UAE and Saudi Arabia pioneering countries in this field.

He also highlighted their potential in six sectors discussed at the meeting and urged its participants to reinforce their cooperation and benefit from available opportunities, to achieve the visions of their leaderships.

Dr. Al Al Sheikh conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, to the Emirati side, as well as their hope that the meeting will help achieve the joint strategic objectives of the two countries.

He then stressed that the ties between the UAE and Saud Arabia are historic and strong, having been consolidated by numerous factors, including faith, geography, culture and a common fate.

