UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq Re-affirm Full Compliance To OPEC+ Deal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq re-affirm full compliance to OPEC+ deal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2020) The current developments and future prospects of the global oil markets were deliberated today by the oil ministers of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq.

This came in a conference call where the Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Kuwaiti Oil Minister, Dr Khaled Ali Al-Fadhel, Bahraini Oil Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Omani Oil and Gas Minister, Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhi, and Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, reviewed the continued recovery in global demand and progress made towards implementing the OPEC+ agreement.

At the end of the phone call, the six ministers issued a joint statement where they said the positive signs of improvement shown recently in the global economy are "very encouraging".

Hailing the efforts made by all countries of the world to re-open their economies in a safe manner, the six ministers reaffirmed their full commitment to the OPEC+ deal on curbing oil production in order to further speed up the oil market's rebalancing.

They've agreed that the members who made limited progress on compliance during the months of May, June, and July would further deepen their cuts to make up for it.

The six ministers reiterated their thanks to the Iraqi Minister of Oil for his country's cooperation and efforts in rebalancing the oil market, reaffirming the significant role played by Iraq in ensuring the success of the OPEC+ deal.

"Full compliance to the OPEC + deal, including making up for the limited progress on adherence, would speed up the recovery of the global oil market to the best interest of oil consumers and producers alike, the energy industry and the world economy," concluded the statement.

Related Topics

World Iraq UAE Kuwait Oman Oil Saudi Progress Bahrain Saudi Arabia Saud May June July Gas Market All Cabinet Agreement Industry Best

Recent Stories

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

50 minutes ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

3 hours ago

US Government Contractor Using Data From More Than ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan allows int'l, domestic flight operations ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.