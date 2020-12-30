UrduPoint.com
UAE, Saudi Arabia Present Unique Example Of Achieving Arab Family Cohesion: Fatima Bint Mubarak

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the UAE," stressed that the UAE and Saudi Arabia have presented a unique global example of achieving social cohesion among Arab families, under the framework of a proactive and ambitious future vision based on the wisdom of their leaderships.

She made this statement regarding the launch of the first virtual forum jointly held by the two countries, entitled "Safe Family, Safe Community," organised by the GWU, in cooperation with the Family Affairs Council (FAC) of Saudi Arabia. The event will take place on 10th and 11th January, 2021, under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima.

"Today and every single day, we reiterate our commitment to supporting women and children. We cooperated with Saudi Arabia in drafting long-term proactive plans to implement initiatives and programmes, exchange solutions and expertise, and overcome challenges to provide safe lives for our communities," Sheikha Fatima said.

"We directed the GWU to draft strategies and mechanisms, in cooperation with relevant local, regional and international organisations, to ensure continued excellence and progress in achieving sustainable social development and protecting families, as stipulated by our various international obligations," she added.

"With pride and love, I would like to benefit from this occasion to express our pride at the significant development of the historic ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and commend the joint efforts of the GWU, the FAC and the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council," she further added.

Hala Al Twaijri, Secretary-General of the FAC, stated that the forum will aim to reinforce social cohesion, support and empower Saudi and Emirati families, and exchange experiences in the best relevant practices.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, said, "We believe that a promising future starts with family stability, and we all have the responsibility to strengthen families and their stability."

The forum will comprise four discussion sessions held over two days.

