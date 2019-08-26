UAE, Saudi Arabia reaffirm political, military and relief efforts in Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issued a joint statement on Monday morning re-affirming the continuation of efforts to relief the Yemeni people, and denouncing the smear campaign against the UAE over the recent events in Yemen.

The joint statement stated that the Coalition Forces have made great sacrifices in Yemen out of sincere brotherly ties, pointing out that the two sides seek to preserve Yemen and its territorial integrity under the leadership of the legitimate president. They also renewed their commitment to continue confronting the terrorist Houthi militias and all terrorist organisations in Yemen.

The UAE and Saudi Arabia also stressed the need to cooperate with the committee set up by the coalition to disengage and redeploy forces and called for a speedy dialogue in Jeddah.

"The Governments of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have followed with great concern the political and military developments of ensuing events in Yemen's interim capital (Aden) on the 27th of July, 2019, and the subsequent events in the governorates of Abyan and Shabwa. This came at a time when the Yemeni government and warring parties welcomed an immediate ceasefire and handed over the civilian facilities in Aden to the Legitimate Government under the supervision of the Coalition Forces and welcomed the Kingdom's call for dialogue in Jeddah.

In response, the governments of both the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, in line with their responsibilities as members of the Coalition supporting the Legitimate Government to save Yemen and its people from the Iranian-backed Houthi militia coup, reaffirm the continuation of all their political, military, relief, and development efforts with the participation of coalition countries that rose to support Yemeni people.

The governments of both countries express their rejection and condemnation of the accusations and defamation campaigns targeting the UAE due to those events; reminding everyone of the sacrifices made by the Coalition Forces in Yemen, motivated by sincere fraternal and neighbourly ties, the preservation of security in the region, and the prosperity of its people and their common destiny. Nonetheless, they affirm their keenness and full endeavour to preserve the Yemeni nation and the interests, security, stability, independence and territorial integrity of Yemeni people under the leadership of the legitimate president of Yemen, as well as to counter the coup of the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia and other terrorist organisations.

The governments of the two countries also stress the need for full commitment to cooperate with the joint committee set up by the Coalition leadership in order to disengage and redeploy forces within the framework of the military effort of the Coalition Forces, and urges to engage in a speedy dialogue in Jeddah, which Saudi Arabia has called for to address the causes and repercussions of events taking place in some southern provinces."