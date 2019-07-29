UrduPoint.com
UAE, Saudi Arabia Support Project To Improve Livelihood Of Yemeni Families

ABYAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2019) The UAE and Saudi Arabia are supporting a project, titled, "Urgent Support for Improving Livelihoods of Underprivileged Families," in Abyan Governorate, Yemen, which has benefitted 4,200 local fishermen.

The project is being implemented by the food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, supported by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, and in partnership with the Field Medical Foundation, under the supervision of leaders of local authorities.

As part of the project’s launch, Mahdi Al Hamed, Secretary-General of the Local Council in Abyan Governorate, and Mohammed Saeed, Director-General of Fisheries of the Governorate, distributed fishing equipment to beneficiaries from Zinjibar and Khanfar districts.

Taomna Obaid, Manager of Programmes and Projects at the Field Medical Foundation, said that the foundation aims to support local fishermen in the two districts, by providing 1,400 fishing nets and 1,400 insulators, as part of its fifth project in Abyan.

The project is part of a series of humanitarian and development projects supported by the UAE and Saudi Arabia through various international organisations, which aim to improve the livelihoods of residents of areas damaged by the war started by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

